India logs 26,964 new Covid-19 infections, active cases lowest in 186 days

-
ALSO READ
Syria's Bashar al-Assad wins a fourth term in a predictable landslide
Syrian President Bashar Assad, wife Asma recover from Covid-19 infection
India urges UNSC to assess cost of 'actions and inactions' in Syria
Oil spill from power station spreads along Syria''s coast
What is a breakthrough infection? Here's a guide to what you need to know
-
India has recorded 26,964 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.
The number of active cases in the country now stands at 3,01,989, which is the lowest in 186 days. According to the ministry, active cases currently account for 0.90 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.
As many as 34,167 people recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,27,83,741. As per the ministry, the recovery rate in the country currently stands at 97.77 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.
The country reported 383 deaths due to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. With the addition of new deaths, the tally of the COVID-related deaths has gone up to 4,45,768, the ministry said.
Currently, the daily positivity rate in India stands at 1.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.08 per cent.
The country has also substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein over 55,67,54,282 tests have been conducted so far, including 15,92,395 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Meanwhile, India has administered 82,65,15,754 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU