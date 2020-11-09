PM Modi to lay foundation stone of development projects in Varanasi

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi via video conferencing.
"Tomorrow an important chapter is going to be added in Varanasi's development journey. I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many projects through video conferencing at 10.30 am. These include agriculture and tourism as well as other infrastructure-related projects," he tweeted on Sunday.
As per the official website of the Prime Minister, the total cost implication of these projects is Rs 614 crore. Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of these projects during the event.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.The projects to be inaugurated include Sarnath Light and Sound show, up-gradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, sewerage related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, multipurpose seed storehouse, agriculture produce warehouse of 100 MT, IPDS phase 2, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, Varanasi city smart lighting work, along with 105 Anganwadi Kendras and 102 Gau Ashray Kendras.
During the event, the Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for projects including the redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, redevelopment of certain wards of Kashi, parking facility along with the redevelopment of a park in Beniya Bagh, up-gradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, repair work of roads in the city and development of tourist places.
