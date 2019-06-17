Kolkata: Teachers protest at Bikash Bhavan, demand higher wages

Teachers protested at Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday demanding higher wages.

The teachers, who have been protesting for the last six days, on Monday sought time to meet the state Minister at Bhavan.

However, when they were not given time, they started protesting.

According to reports, the teachers were told that their demands will be heard after the Lok Sabha election ends. However, no talks have allegedly been held on the matter.

