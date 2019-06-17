SC to hear plea for review of policy on Haj tour services tomorrow

The will hear on Tuesday a plea seeking review of the policy that requires private tour operators to provide Haj at government rates.

A vacation bench of Justices and agreed to hear the plea tomorrow after the lawyer, representing a private Haj tour operator, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

The petition has said the government policy that stipulates the private tour operators to extend Haj at government rates would hurt their business.

The government had recently allowed 25,000 additional seats for pilgrims going through private operators.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)