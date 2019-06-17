JUST IN
Business Standard

SC to hear plea for review of policy on Haj tour services tomorrow

ANI  |  General News 

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea seeking review of the policy that requires private tour operators to provide Haj tour services at government rates.

A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to hear the plea tomorrow after the lawyer, representing a private Haj tour operator, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

The petition has said the government policy that stipulates the private tour operators to extend Haj tour services at government rates would hurt their business.

The government had recently allowed 25,000 additional seats for pilgrims going through private operators.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 16:10 IST

