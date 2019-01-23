Indian eves clinch second straight victory against Hong Kong

Indian women's team completed back-to-back victories over Hong Kong as they thrashed the hosts 1-0 in a tightly-fought match on Wednesday.

The only goal of the game was scored by Indumathi Kathiresan, as the Indian eves now set off for for a couple of more preparatory friendlies.

got off to a good start as forward Dangmei Grace, combined with Indumathi and Anju Tamang to produce swift attacks, while the home side depended on set-pieces in an effort to inflict damage on the Indians.

Maymol Rocky's team earned a free-kick from just outside the 18-yard box on the 17th minute, but Ratanbala Devi's shot was well negotiated by the Hong Kong defence.

Hong Kong NG was on top form in this match, as she made save after save on both sides of the half-time whistle, to deny the lead. However, substitution on the of half-time seemed to do the trick for the Indian girls. Pyari Xaxa's introduction after the changeover completely changed the tempo of the game, as launched on a flurry of attacks.

NG made as many as six saves after half-time before Xaxa was finally able to unlock the Hong Kong defence on the 68th minute, setting Indumathi through with a delicate pass, which the latter put into the back of the net with great aplomb.

Unfortunately, Xaxa hobbled off with an in the dying moments of the match and had to be replaced by Sandhiya Ranganathan.

The women's team is now set to travel to Indonesia, where they will face off against the women's national team on January 27 and 30.

India are playing four Friendlies - two against Hong Kong in Hong Kong, followed by two against in Indonesia. The matches have been organised to help the team prepare in the best shape for the forthcoming 2020 Olympic Qualifiers Round 2.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)