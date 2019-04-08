UK court rejects Vijay Mallya's plea against extradition to India

A court has denied permission to fugitive to appeal against his order to to face trial for alleged fraud and amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

Consequently, now has five working days, till April 12, to renew his application in court for admitting his appeal, a of the British home office told ANI.

The order of the of the and Wales was passed on Friday.

The 63-year-old embattled liqour baron had approached the court against the February 5 order signed by the UK approving Mallya's

The rejection of Mallya's appeal is seen as a positive development for authorities in who have been pushing for the of the who faces charges of loan frauds, and other economic offences.

" is accused in of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and offences," the order said.

A major breakthrough was achieved on December 10 when the found merit in the charges registered against Mallya in India and approved his extradition.

Sharing details of the development, sources in the had then said that the completion of the legal process is awaited for the extradition of the fugitive liquor baron.

"We have taken note of the decision of the UK to sign on the order for Vijay Mallya's extradition to India. While we welcome the UK Government's decision in the matter, we await the early completion of the legal process for his extradition," said had sources.

Mallya, who fled India in March 2016 has been living in the since then.

The in New Delhi had already declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in January 2018. The court had also issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against him for evading summons and law of the land in 2017.

As per the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, Mallya had allegedly paid USD 200,000 to a British firm and some European countries for displaying the logo of his now defunct in Championships in in 1996, 1997, and 1998.

The investigating agency also claimed that the money was paid without prior approval from the (RBI) in violation of the FERA norms.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)