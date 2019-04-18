Indian School of Hospitality signs agreement with At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy

The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), a hospitality college that has set out to transform the educational landscape within the country, has announced the signing of an agreement with based At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, Asia's culinary institute. This is the second international tie-up for hotelier-entrepreneur and industry leader, Dilip Puri's higher education institute, with the school also holding the official academic accreditation of world leaders in hospitality education Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne, This is the first academic partnership that At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy has entered into within the Indian market.

At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy is an EduTrust certified institution offering open access pathways into nationally-recognised diplomas, with the vision to advance foodpreneurship, culinary arts and the F & B profession with integrity and meaning. Founded in 2001, the institute has been cultivating global chefs and F & B professionals in an experiential environment of culinary authenticity, best-fit apprenticeship and innovation for the last two decades. With an internationally experienced faculty and staff, state-of-the-art facilities and strong industry partnerships, the academy deliver skills and knowledge in the east and west, old world and new world cuisines, herbs and spices and innovation and technology, and holds accreditation from the Workforce Skills Qualifications, SkillsFuture and The World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACs). It was also the first culinary school to be awarded the EduTrust 4-year certification from the Committee for Private Education (CPE).

This agreement envisages a collaboration which will see the two institutes working together to bring new standards of excellency to culinary education within the country and bring more awareness towards the potential of pursuing careers in the culinary world. Through this collaboration, the two schools will engage in student exchange programs, knowledge transfer, articulation, internship and placement opportunities, and guest faculty exchange for special master classes and workshops. In addition to this, the second phase of the partnership will see collaboration between the two institutes on a cross-disciplinary startup lab for food entrepreneurs as well as a digital learning platform for culinary training.

The first step of this collaboration is an 18-month programme, of which students will spend the first 9 months within the Indian School of Hospitality, before completing the rest of their studies in At-Sunrice along with 6 months of overseas industrial attachment within Singapore itself, earning a Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) upon graduation. They will then further have the opportunity to continue their studies at partner universities in Hong Kong, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and obtain a degree qualification.

Renowned as Singapore's leading culinary arts institute, students of At-Sunrice learn from international and experienced faculty and benefit from some of Asia's most prestigious placements. Students of the 18-month programme will be learning how to master Asian and Western cuisines under the guidance of At-Sunrice multi-ethnic faculty and will go on to join alumni and industry network that boast renowned culinary entrepreneurs and Michelin Star-studded chefs.

"I am delighted to have our institute join hands with At-Sunrice - an institution with learning philosophies, excellence and accomplishments we greatly respect and admire. We look forward to this collaboration contributing immensely to the education of students from both schools and help them learn more about the cultures and culinary diversity of both countries and the larger ASEAN region", said Dilip Puri, Founder & amp; CEO, ISH.

"Culinary education incorporates science, arts, craft, gastronomy, profession and which are today more than ever driven by design, technology, cultures and sustainability. With ISH, we are very pleased to offer an integrated international opportunity for young and passionate Indian culinary students to pursue high-level skills and work experiences in Singapore, a world food capital", said Dr Kwan Lui, founder, At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy.

