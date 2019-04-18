Fortis Hospital Bengaluru to conduct third live surgical workshop

Fortis Hospital, Bangalore, along with the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeons Association of Bharat (MISSAB) is conducting third live surgery workshop, MIS Live Cad, 2019.
The live minimally-invasive spine surgeries will be conducted at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, and the 3-D live surgery will be broadcast at Hotel JW Marriott on April 20, 2019. The workshop would be the first of its kind in the world to transmit 3-D live surgery remotely i.e. from Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, to Hotel JW Marriot, Bangalore.
This three-day workshop (April 19-21) aims to train young surgeons in minimally invasive spine surgery.
The workshop will be conducted by Minimally-Invasive Spine Surgeons Association of Bharat (MISSAB) under the guidance of Dr Deshpande V Rajakumar, Director-Department of Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospitals and President - MISSAB.
"With continuous innovation in spine surgical techniques, spine surgeons face new medical challenges. Minimally-invasive techniques are taking on the conventional methods of surgery to make healthcare more patients centric. This workshop aims to train young surgeons on advanced techniques and understanding the principles of MIS surgery. Cadaver dissection is a norm used worldwide which enables surgeons to learn and practice the procedure on the cadaver before treating actual patients", said Dr Deshpande V Rajakumar.
Being the largest cadaver training programme in the world, MIS Live Cad has been successful in training more than 300 plus surgeons in the world.
