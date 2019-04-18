SpiceJet to add six more Boeing 737s, applies to DGCA for import NOC

Low-cost said on Thursday it will induct six more 737-800 NG on dry lease in addition to the 16 B737s and 5 Q400s that will soon join the fleet.

The total number of planes to be inducted in the immediate future now stands at 27.

has applied to the of Civil (DGCA) for a no objectioncertificate to import the planes, the said a day after stopped all flight operations indefinitely on Wednesday evening.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the will begin joining SpiceJet's fleet in the next 10 days.

"We are taking all possible proactive measures to deal with the sudden reduction of capacity in the Indian market," said SpiceJet's

" continues to work closely with the government and regulatory authorities to help minimise passenger inconvenience. We will induct as many as 27 planes in a record time of less than two weeks and are hopeful that these inductions will help considerably ease the pressure situation," he said in a statement.

A consortium of lenders led by government-owned has declined to extend more funds to keep afloat.

SpiceJet operates 516 average daily flights to 60 destinations with a fleet of 48 737, 27 Q-400s and one freighter.

