SpiceJet to add six more Boeing 737s, applies to DGCA for import NOC

Low-cost airline SpiceJet said on Thursday it will induct six more Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease in addition to the 16 B737s and 5 Q400s that will soon join the fleet.
The total number of planes to be inducted in the immediate future now stands at 27.
SpiceJet has applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for a no objectioncertificate to import the planes, the airline said a day after Jet Airways stopped all flight operations indefinitely on Wednesday evening.
Subject to regulatory approvals, the aircraft will begin joining SpiceJet's fleet in the next 10 days.
"We are taking all possible proactive measures to deal with the sudden reduction of aviation capacity in the Indian market," said SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.
"SpiceJet continues to work closely with the government and regulatory authorities to help minimise passenger inconvenience. We will induct as many as 27 planes in a record time of less than two weeks and are hopeful that these inductions will help considerably ease the pressure situation," he said in a statement.
A consortium of lenders led by government-owned State Bank of India has declined to extend more funds to keep Jet Airways afloat.
SpiceJet operates 516 average daily flights to 60 destinations with a fleet of 48 Boeing 737, 27 Bombardier Q-400s and one B737 freighter.
