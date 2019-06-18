Indian women's football coach announces 30 probables for preparatory camp

National women's team head coach on Tuesday announced 30 probables for a preparatory camp, beginning July 1.

The camp is in preparation for the COTIF tournament to be held in Spain, and the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers. All the girls will prepare at the in the capital from July 1 to 19.

In its recent outing, displayed competitive performance in 2020 Qualifiers second round. However, they lost to the event hosts on goal difference.

registered two back-to-back victories over and Nepal, before settling for a 3-3 stalemate against

Following is the 30-member probables:

Goalkeepers: Linthoingambi Devi, Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Crystal Pinto, Archana A.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber, Lako Phuti, Michel M Castanha, Yumlembam Papki Devi, Samiksha, Komal Kumari.

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Sumithra Kamaraj, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ranjana Chanu, Manisha, Ritu Rani, Ratanbala Devi.

Forwards: Anju Tamang, Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Anushka Samuel, Renu, Daya Devi, Roja Devi, Sandhiya Ranganathan.

