Indisposed Jaitley's portfolios temporarily given to Goyal

Goyal, of Railways, will have these portfolios in addition to his existing ones, it added.

Jaitley will be designated as ' without portfolio' during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs, the statement said.

Jaitley is currently in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)