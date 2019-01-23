JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Ariana Grande announces tracklist for 'Thank U, Next'
Business Standard

Cabinet approves MoC with Japan to boost food processing industry

ANI  |  General News 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Japan in the field of food processing that would help in getting improved market access.

The MoC will lead to betterment of the food processing sector in India by introducing innovative techniques and processes. It will help in increasing food processing in the country by getting access to best practices and better markets, an official release said.

Bilateral cooperation in the field of food processing between India and Japan will be mutually beneficial to the food processing sector in both countries, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 11:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements