Cabinet okays extension of metro line to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of the Metro corridor from to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, covering a distance of 9.41 km.

The cabinet also approved Rs.324.87 crore as central financial assistance for the extension, an official release said.

Implementation of the project would provide to the Capital Region.

The project is being implemented by the Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)