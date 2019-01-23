Cabinet okays extension of metro line to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad

-
The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of the Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, covering a distance of 9.41 km.
The cabinet also approved Rs.324.87 crore as central financial assistance for the extension, an official release said.
Implementation of the project would provide much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to the National Capital Region.
The project is being implemented by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC), it said.
