Cabinet approves MoC with Japan to boost food processing industry
Cabinet okays extension of metro line to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad

ANI  |  General News 

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of the Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, covering a distance of 9.41 km.

The cabinet also approved Rs.324.87 crore as central financial assistance for the extension, an official release said.

Implementation of the project would provide much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to the National Capital Region.

The project is being implemented by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC), it said.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 11:38 IST

