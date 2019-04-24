Indonesia releases special stamp on Ramayana theme

To mark the 70th anniversary of establishment of its diplomatic ties with India, Indonesia has released a special commemorative stamp on the theme of Ramayana.
The stamp, designed by Indonesian sculptor Padmashri Bapak Nyoman Nuarta, features a scene from Ramayana in which Jatayu fought to save Sita, the Embassy of India in Jakarta said in a statement.A specially signed version of the stamp will be on display at the Philately Museum in Jakarta, the statement said.
The event was attended by India's Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat and Indonesia's Vice Foreign Minister Abdurrahman Mohammad Fachir.
