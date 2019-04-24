Indonesia releases special stamp on Ramayana theme

To mark the 70th anniversary of establishment of its diplomatic ties with India, has released a special on the theme of

The stamp, designed by Indonesian Padmashri Bapak Nyoman Nuarta, features a scene from in which Jatayu fought to save Sita, the Embassy of in said in a statement.A specially signed version of the stamp will be on display at the in Jakarta, the statement said.

The event was attended by India's and Indonesia's Vice

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)