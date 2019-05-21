Indore: Lokayukta raid govt official; finds property worth Rs 1.4 crore

-
ALSO READ
Lokayukta Police searches at commercial tax officer's premises
Lokayukta team raids three locations related to commercial tax official
Lokayukta Police unearths Rs 2 cr DA from MP forest officer
Woman official arrested by Lokayukta police in corruption case
Police conduct raids at 5 places in Indore
-
Lokayukta police on Tuesday raided the residence of an assistant commercial tax officer and found unaccounted wealth worth Rs 1.4 crore.
The accused, identified as, Komal Bali joined the commerce tax department in 2006 as a commercial tax inspector, said Praveen Singh Baghel, DSP, Lokayukta.
"So far, we have found unaccounted wealth worth Rs. 1 crore and 41 lakh, which is many times more than what she must have rightfully earned during her service tenure," said Baghel.
The unaccounted wealth includes two houses, a farmhouse, gold worth Rs. 10 lakh, and automobiles, said Baghel.
"Apart from freezing all her bank accounts, police are also investigating other transactions and other related documents," said Baghel.
A case has been registered in the incident and further probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU