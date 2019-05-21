5 new IT courts would be set up in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Mathura, 2 western UP cities

Five new Courts would be set up in Ghaziabad, Meerut, and two other cities of western for the prosecution of related cases.

PK Gupta, of Income Tax, and Uttarakhand, said that around thousand prosecution cases are pending in different courts in the western and Uttarakhand while the number of courts dealing with these cases is very few.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an outreach programme organised by department at here on Tuesday, Gupta said: "Last month I met with the of and obtained his approval for creation of 5 special courts in "

"In next couple of weeks, Central Board of (CBDT) might notify creation of more courts in Ghaziabad, Meerut, and 2 other cities of western UP. These new courts will dispose-off pending prosecution cases of Income-Tax," he added.

He also said that Exemption Wing of Income Tax department will camp in and for 5 days in a month and dispose-off all the cases belonging to Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad and Western region.

"Trust and NGO's can avail income tax exemption by getting themselves registered," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)