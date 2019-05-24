Infosys completes formation of strategic partnership with ABN AMRO in Netherlands

IT has completed the formation of a strategic partnership with in the by acquiring 75 per cent of the shareholding in their wholly-owned end-to-end mortgage administration service provider

Stater is a market leader in the region, operating across the mortgage and with deep capabilities in digital origination, servicing, and collection. It has deep European mortgage expertise and a robust digital platform to drive superior customer experience.

The company services 1.7 million mortgage and for about 50 clients in the and

The partnership strengthens Infosys' position as a technology and process management provider across the mortgage services value chain, improving the experience and operational efficiencies, and further enhances the company's strategy to help clients navigate their next digital transformation journeys.

The specialised knowledge and experience of Stater in the mortgage services market, combined with the global reach, AI, digital transformation and automation capabilities of Infosys, can potentially create differentiated solutions for the market, according to a statement.

The formation of the strategic partnership follows the announcement made on March 28.

is a Dutch-based for retail, corporate and private clients and employs around 19,000 people worldwide.

