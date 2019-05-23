Pearl Academy #Portfolio19 - Defining Future of Design, Fashion, Business and Media Press Release

India's leading institution in design, fashion, and media hosted the latest edition of its annual graduating showcase - Portfolio 2019.

While Noida and New Portfolio events were hosted at the campuses on 4th-5th and 8th-9th May respectively, Portfolio was hosted at on 13th May and Jaipur Portfolio at Birla Auditorium on 17th May.

Over 1400 graduating students showcased their exceptional creative maturity and imagination power through their projects; to thousands of industry guests, parents, design intenders and personalities like Neelam Arora, Creative Head, Fab overseas Ltd.; Sundeepa Bamval Mandal, Head Designer, Zara; Ashwini Deshpande, co-founder, Director, Elephant Strategy & Design; Madhav Raman, and Urbanist; Vaishali S., celebrated designer; Adwaita Nayar, - Nykaa; Cory Walia, Artist; Diva Dhavan, Model; Sadashiv Nayak, Future Retail; and Swetank Jain, Chief People's Officer and Chief Communication Officer, Future Group, Jagrati Shringi, CTO, Voylla, Tarang Arora, Founder, Amrapali, Shamini Shanker graced the events at various locations.

Over 500 graduating students of had the opportunity to showcase at India's most coveted show FDCI's earlier this year in March at

Driven by the passion to create an impact on the society, students of showcased to the challenging problems that exist today. Some of the interesting projects were:

* A communication design student from Pearl Academy, Noida, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, through her project Supriyaa, My Mother, tried to revisit the memories of growing up with her mother suffering from Schizophrenia. The project presents the story of a mother-daughter relationship caught in the complexities of the disease. Tanmaya used a creative approach to change the general attitude of the people towards those suffering from mental illness and the stigma attached to the disease.

* Noida campus' fashion design student Nikita Bhuttan's collection was inspired by deconstructing trash for fashion. With an aim to focus on Sustainable Thinking, Nikita showcased the latest in eco-fashion by up-cycling waste from a dead, dry tree and unconventional materials such as zippers and yarns.

* campus' Fashion Media Communication student, developed a newspaper tabloid known as 'Pantogram' inspired by and colour wheel that would provide information to the readers about fashion and colour trends.

* Architecture & Design student from Delhi, Arjun Chandnani's project 'I think we all are blind' aims to improve the living condition of the visually impaired and help create a surrounding where they are treated equally and made to feel that they are part of the society.

* campus' Post Graduate communication Design student, created an with illustrations, which highlights specific areas in that makes it easier to find spots while exploring the city. Each area of Mumbai had been separately mapped with food, drinks, nightlife and more.

* Swastika Somani, a Post Graduate communications student, worked on a project analyzing the influence of icons on fashion trends, including the likes of and Kylie Jenner, in the form of a website.

* Jaipur campus' Uttara Sharma, a jewellery Design student, blended traditional technique with new technology in her collection titled 'Search for the Little'.

* Divya Singh, a student from Interior architecture and Design, created a 'House of Worship' where self-reflection is centre stage for the millennials to be able to delve deep and analyze their behaviour, priorities and aspirations to become better human beings.

Some of the pressing issues faced by luxury, retail; fashion and were also deliberated on, through panel discussions with industry guests at the event. Each event hosted a glitzy and glamorous fashion show. From apparel that infuses with fluid fabrics to create retractable clothing that will help prevent assault, to clothing inspired by India's traffic woes and beauty in cacophony to more effervescent fabrics and modern rethinking of block printing, each collection on the ramp showcased the storehouse of talent that is ingrained in each and every one of the presenting student designers.

"For the last 26 years we have provided our students with a of innovation, design and creative thinking along with the right mentors to make them successful in their chosen fields. I am amazed to see the creative potential of our students in finding solutions to real-world problems. I wish them the very best for their future endeavours", said Nandita Abraham, President,

has been a signature event of Pearl Academy for more than 26 years and has been an annual launch pad showcasing the work of graduating students. In the recent times, students have also showcased their work at Fashion week, and other global platforms like New York Fashion Week, Dubai Design Week, London Graduate Fashion Week, Milan etc.

Pearl Academy students have found placement in companies like IBM, Accenture, NDTV, Evok, TCS, Capgemini, L & T, Louis Vuitton, etc. and in design houses like Raghavendra Rathore, Shantanu & Nikhil amongst many others.

