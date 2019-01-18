Injured Ashton Agar ruled out of BBL

Australian spinner has been ruled out of the ongoing eighth season of the (BBL) owing to an injured finger.

The 25-year-old dislocated his right index finger during a training session. His team, Perth Scorchers, have confirmed that is all set to undergo finger in the coming days.

"Ash Agar, unfortunately, suffered a fracture dislocation to his right index finger whilst fielding at training yesterday," com.au quoted Scorchers' medicine manager Nick Jones, as saying.

"Ash sustained an intra-articular fracture that will require surgical repair. We expect that Ash will undergo in the coming days, and as a result will be unavailable for the remainder of the BBL," he added.

Meanwhile, have named right arm Australian bowler as Agra's replacement for their today's clash against Hobart Hurricanes.

