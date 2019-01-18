Injured Ashton Agar ruled out of BBL

Australian spinner Ashton Agar has been ruled out of the ongoing eighth season of the Big Bash League (BBL) owing to an injured finger.
The 25-year-old dislocated his right index finger during a training session. His team, Perth Scorchers, have confirmed that Agar is all set to undergo finger surgery in the coming days.
"Ash Agar, unfortunately, suffered a fracture dislocation to his right index finger whilst fielding at training yesterday," Cricket.com.au quoted Scorchers' sports medicine manager Nick Jones, as saying.
"Ash sustained an intra-articular fracture that will require surgical repair. We expect that Ash will undergo surgery in the coming days, and as a result will be unavailable for the remainder of the BBL," he added.
Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers have named right arm Australian bowler Will Bosisto as Agra's replacement for their today's clash against Hobart Hurricanes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU