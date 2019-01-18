Mark Wood replaces injured Olly Stone for Windies Tour

Mark Wood has been named as a replacement for Olly Stone in the England team for their upcoming tour to

Stone was diagnosed with a to the left lower back when he underwent a medical Test, following which he was ruled out of the English team.

Expressing delight over his inclusion in the team, Wood said that he is really excited for the series and is hoping to have a successful start to the year.

"I am really pleased to get the call and I do feel for Olly in these circumstances. I am excited to be joining up with a team that's flying at the minute. The lads, under Rooty [Joe Root], showed what they are capable of. They are in a great place going into the tour and hopefully a successful 2019," ESPNcricinfo quoted Wood, as saying.

Wood further stated that he had worked hard when he was with the team in UAE last year, adding that it gave him a lot of clarity and a positive mindset.

"I have put a lot of work into my game when I was away with Lions in the UAE during November and December and I took on board what the coaches were looking for while I was there. We discussed the way I trained, being more efficient with my preparation and having a positive mindset," he said.

Wood continued: "I am enjoying myself and having fun with the game again. I am very clear about where I am at and I have a lot of clarity. My body is good to go. I left the tour of the UAE in a really good place physically. I have had a clear thought process and mentally I feel fresh and excited to continue to improve on things I started with the Lions and play with a smile on my face."

England and are slated to play three Tests against England followed by a five-match ODI series and three T20 international from January 23 to March 10.

