Melbourne ODI: India opt to bowl against Aussies

opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the final ODI of the ongoing three-match series against here at the Melbourne Ground on Friday.

Ahead of the toss, all-rounder was handed over his debut cap.

Indian said that since rain is in the forecast, batsmen may never get the chance to settle in the first innings, which is the reason they want to go with the ball first.

Talking about the team combination, Kohli informed that is in for Ambati Rayudu while Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced Kuldeep Yadav for the match.

"It's overcast and it might be stop-start, so as a batsman you may never get momentum. We have had a good time here. Levelling the series was important, now we want to finish it off with a win. It can get difficult after a Test series like that to get into the zone. I had to step up for the team and played superbly as well," Kohli said.

" is out and we have making his debut in his place. Kedar is in for Rayudu, and we have a leggie for a leggie: Chahal replaces Kuldeep," he added.

Australian admitted that he would have also opted to bowl first keeping in sight the weather conditions. He further informed that pacer is in for and spinner has replaced in the squad.

"I would have bowled first as well. is dealing with back issues and is in for him. And is in for It might be on the slower side to start with, and with not much sun around, it may not change all that much. Would have liked to bowl first but not all that disappointed. It's all set up for a good series decider," Finch said.

After registering a dominant victory against in the Test series, have placed themselves perfectly to win the ODI series as well.

Following are the playing XI of and Australia:

India- Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, (capt), Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia- (wk), (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle,

