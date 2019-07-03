JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Tiware Dam breach: 13 people killed, 11 others missing

Prasad slams opposition for questioning EVMs, urges to discuss One Nation, One Election
Business Standard

Instagram introduces "Join Chat" sticker

ANI  |  Internet 

If you love Instagram Stories, you will now be able to add a new sticker to your vanishing moments.

The Facebook-owned service announced the launch of new chat sticker in Stories, called "Join Chat" sticker, the official tweet revealed.

By adding the sticker to your Instagram Stories, you can ask friends to join you for conversations in Direct Message. While posting a story, simply open the sticker tray and select "Join Chat" to get the conversation started.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 21:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU