Instagram introduces "Join Chat" sticker

If you love Instagram Stories, you will now be able to add a new sticker to your vanishing moments.

The Facebook-owned service announced the launch of new chat sticker in Stories, called "Join Chat" sticker, the official tweet revealed.

By adding the sticker to your Instagram Stories, you can ask friends to join you for conversations in Direct Message. While posting a story, simply open the sticker tray and select "Join Chat" to get the conversation started.

