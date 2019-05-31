International celebrities exude glamour with platinum jewellery during the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

International models, musicians, and movie stars celebrated the latest cinematic achievements wearing spectacular platinum jewellery throughout the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival, which concluded on Saturday.

Arguably the world's most glamorous red carpet, celebrities adorned their gowns and tuxedos with statement jewellery from legendary design houses including Chopard, Bvlgari, and

Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone.

Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

Below are highlights of statement platinum jewellery designs worn throughout the Film Festival:

American in Platinum by at the Rocketman Screening (May 16th)

* High Jewellery Serpenti bracelet, set in platinum

American in Platinum by at the Opening Ceremony for the Screening of Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die (May 14th)

* High Jewelry Cinemagia necklace with rose cut diamonds and pave-set diamonds (over 88-carats total), set in platinum

* High Jewelry Cinemagia ring with 1 round brilliant cut diamond, step-cut diamonds, and pave-set diamonds (over 7-carats total), set in platinum

Indian in Platinum by at the Rocketman Screening (May 16th)

* Three-row hoop earrings with white diamonds, set in platinum

* Wrap around cuff with white diamonds, set in platinum

* Link bracelet with white diamonds, set in platinum

* Mesh bracelets with white diamonds, set in platinum

Indian in Platinum by Chopard at the Premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (May 21st)

* Earrings from the Haute Joaillerie Collection featuring cushion shaped emeralds and diamonds (14.9-carats), set in platinum

Chinese Liu Tao in Platinum by Chopard at the (May 17th)

* Earrings from the Haute Joaillerie Collection featuring Ashoka-cut diamonds (21.21-carats) and round-shaped diamonds (3.68-carats), set in platinum

Czech in Platinum by Chopard at the Premiere of La (May 20th)

* Necklace from the Red Carpet Collection featuring diamonds (58.5-carats) and emeralds (52.123-carats), set in platinum

American Actress in Platinum by Chopard at the amfAR Gala after Party (May 23rd)

* Necklace from the Haute Joaillerie Collection with heart shaped diamonds (62.10-carats), set in platinum

British in Platinum by Chopard at the Premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Chopard's Gentlemen's Evening (May 21st)

* L.U.C XPS 1860 Black Tie timepiece, set in platinum

Chinese in Platinum by Chopard to the Premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Chopard's Gentlemen's Evening (May 21st)

* L.U.C Flying T Twin Baguette timepiece with diamonds, set in platinum

German in Platinum by Chopard at the amfAR Gala (May 23rd), and the Closing Ceremony (May 25th)

* L.U.C. Flying T Twin Baguette watch with diamonds, set in platinum

