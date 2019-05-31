V-Nourish ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

Popular consumer brand, Veeba Foods has forayed into child segment with its new brand, V-Nourish, a scientifically designed wholesome nutritional supplement for kids above 5 years.

The company has partnered with for V-Nourish's launch campaign, Shaitan ki Jaan. V-Nourish was launched in 4 variants - Choco-Cookie flavour, Strawberry flavour, Badam flavour and Kesar Pista flavour, V-Nourish is available in modern trade and general trade stores across top 100 cities in the country.

Childhood today is driven with a lot of choice and pressure of tomorrow, rather than the experiences and discoveries of today. Breaking this conventional mindset, V-Nourish stands strong with its core philosophy of 'allowing children to experience real childhood and fuel curiosity and creativity in every child.' The marketing campaign reinstates this belief that children should be active, healthy, energetic and brimming with ideas and curiosity.

"I have been a first-hand observer of the struggles faced as a parent in ensuring that my children receive the right When I met Viraj for the association, the fact that he has designed the product for his own children struck an immediate chord with the parent in me. In fact, I was so impressed with the passion and hard work put behind the product that I even agreed to lend my voice to the song. I'm really happy to become a part of this promising that aims to deliver on and taste to keep both parents and children delighted", stated Shah Rukh Khan, who is a proud father of three childrens and a Bollywood icon.

The campaign, 'Real Ingredients and Wholesome Nutrition for Shaitaan Ki Jaan' will be live across top cities in across print, television and

"As an honest and transparent brand, we've tried our best to declare every information possible on the label itself so that the parents can truly understand what, why, how of their child's nutrition. In the rational ad copy, we've introduced our product and at the same time have asked parents to not just go by the brand but actually read the label and discover and verify the goodness of the product themselves," said, Viraj Bahl, Founder and MD of Veeba and V-Nourish.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)