Sensex above 40,000 mark as PM Modi begins second term

Equity benchmark indices traded higher in early hours on Friday as markets cheered the return of for a second term on hopes of a stable government.

Equities have been on a high since Modi won a massive mandate in the recent

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 262 points at 40,094 while the gained 85 points to 12,030. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone.

Among the early gainers were and Indian Oil, which gained nearly 5 per cent, power utility major NTPC, and

However, Sun Pharma, Grasim, Vedanta, and Zee Entertainment traded in the red.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slid at first but soon drew month-end bargain hunting. MSCI's broadest of shares outside edged up 0.3 per cent.

China's blue chip added 0.7 per cent but investors remained concerned over the US- trade conflict.

In a surprise move, US said a day earlier that will impose a 5 per cent tariff on Mexican goods from June 10, which will steadily increase to 25 per cent, until illegal immigration across the southern border stops.

