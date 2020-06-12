International Criminal Court regrets US sanctions, vows to continue work

The Criminal Court (ICC) has expressed regret over the US decision to target its officials with sanctions and expressed determination to continue its work.

On Thursday, the announced that US President had issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials who are investigating potential war crimes committed by US soldiers and other personnel in Afghanistan.

"The Criminal Court ("ICC" or "the Court") expresses profound regret at the announcement of further threats and coercive actions, including financial measures, against the Court and its officials, made earlier today by the Government of the United States," the ICC said in a statement on late Thursday.

"The ICC stands firmly by its staff and officials and remains unwavering in its commitment to discharging, independently and impartially, the mandate bestowed upon it by the Rome Statute and the States that are party to it," the statement added.