North Korea says its goal is to build 'more reliable' force against US

North Korea on Friday said that its goal is to build up a "more reliable" force against long-term military threats from the United States.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon made the remark as the two countries marked the second anniversary of the first-ever summit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump, Yonhap News Agency reported

Ri said that Pyongyang would "never again" provide the U.S. with "another package" that President could use to boast as his achievements.

"The secure strategic goal of the DPRK is to build up more reliable force to cope with the long-term military threats from the U.S. This is our reply message to the U.S. on the occasion of the second anniversary of June 12," Ri said in an interview with the Korean Central News Agency.

"What stands out is that the hope for improved DPRK-U.S. relations -- which was high in the air under the global spotlight two years ago -- has now been shifted into despair," he added. "Never again will we provide the U.S. chief executive with another package to be used for achievements without receiving any returns.