We can go back with our heads held high: Drishti Pant

Gujarat's junior girl's team's member Drishti on Tuesday lauded the side's run in the Junior Girls NFC tournament and said every can bow out with their heads held high after their defeat in the semi-finals.

"We reached the semi-finals for the first time ever! It was a great feat for us and we can go back with our heads held high. The tournament was a memorable one and I am proud of the way we played," All Federation quoted as saying.

used to be in school when she was first introduced to the sport of and she said she took to the sport almost immediately and was completely into the sport within one year.

"I was 11 when I started playing football in school and was completely into it within one year. I train for four hours a day now - two in the morning with my father and two in the evening with the U-15 boys' team of Kahaani FC," Pant said.

Pant was impressed with her style of play and she opined that she is quick to adjust according to the team's needs.

"I alter my game as per the match situation and what the requires. I have worked a lot on my shooting and anticipation skills and feel I can play both as an attacking and defensive midfielder," Pant said.

will be hosting the U-17 Women's next year and Pant has her eyes set firmly on the tournament.

"As soon as I heard the news, I was determined to give my best every day in training and at the nationals. I hope I can be a part of the team and make the nation proud," Pant said.

and will clash in the finals of the Junior Girls NFC tournament.

