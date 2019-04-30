We can go back with our heads held high: Drishti Pant

-
ALSO READ
SAFF C'ship: Women's team coach summons 32 players for preparatory camp
Constantine thanks players, AIFF after resignation
More exposure, access to better facilities showing in performance: Indian football assistant coach
I-League: Churchill aim to revive campaign against Arrows (Preview)
AIFF rubbishes media reports on Constantine axing after Asian Cup
-
Gujarat's junior girl's football team's member Drishti Pant on Tuesday lauded the side's run in the Junior Girls NFC tournament and said every team member can bow out with their heads held high after their defeat in the semi-finals.
"We reached the semi-finals for the first time ever! It was a great feat for us and we can go back with our heads held high. The tournament was a memorable one and I am proud of the way we played," All India football Federation quoted Pant as saying.
Pant used to be in school when she was first introduced to the sport of football and she said she took to the sport almost immediately and was completely into the sport within one year.
"I was 11 when I started playing football in school and was completely into it within one year. I train for four hours a day now - two in the morning with my father and two in the evening with the U-15 boys' team of Kahaani FC," Pant said.
Pant was impressed with her style of play and she opined that she is quick to adjust according to the team's needs.
"I alter my game as per the match situation and what the coach requires. I have worked a lot on my shooting and anticipation skills and feel I can play both as an attacking and defensive midfielder," Pant said.
India will be hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World cup next year and Pant has her eyes set firmly on the tournament.
"As soon as I heard the news, I was determined to give my best every day in training and at the nationals. I hope I can be a part of the team and make the nation proud," Pant said.
Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh will clash in the finals of the Junior Girls NFC tournament.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU