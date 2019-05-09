Ayushmann starrer 'Article 15' to premiere at London Indian Film Festival

starrer 'Article 15' is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of The investigative drama will be the opening night film.

According to Variety, London Indian Film Festival is South Asia's largest festival and is supported by the and the

The film festival is expected to witness some special guests like and

Cary Rajinder, said, "From the perspective of our 10th birthday, the festival has dynamically opened the UK and audiences to Indian and South Asian independent cinema in all its linguistic diversity, and that's something we are extremely proud of."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Photograph', directed by Ritesh Batra, will be the closing night film.

The film festival will commence on June 20 and run till July 8 and the film screenings will take place in several cities in UK.

'Article 15' has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Benaras Media World.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Mamoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub.

