Kejriwal threatened: DCW issues notice to Delhi Police

The Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday issued a notice to the Police a day after an anonymous individual threatened to kidnap Arvind Kejriwal's daughter.

"The Commission views this as an extremely serious matter where the family of the elected of the state is being openly threatened and the Police has failed to nab the culprits," read the notice sent by to the of Police, Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, Police.

"In the past as well, the security of the and his family has been breached on several occasions which raise serious concerns on their safety. The mere posting of a PSO is not enough and immediate steps should be taken nab the culprits as well as ensure complete protection and safety of the CM and his family," read the notice.

An email was sent to on Saturday from an unknown account which read, "We will kidnap your daughter. Do what you can to protect her."

In the wake of a threat, the deployed a (PSO) for Kejriwal's daughter and the matter was handed over to the Cyber cell for a probe.

Along with the copy of FIR and status of the investigation, has sought details of the Email ID and IP address from which the emails were allegedly sent, latest by 16 January.

