Two Hizb-ul militants arrested in Delhi-J&K police joint operation

The sleuths of Special Cell of Police arrested two Hizb-ul Mujahideen militants, including a minor, in a joint operation with the police here on Sunday.

One pistol along with 14 live cartridges was recovered from their possession.

The duo has been identified as Kifayatullah Bukhari, a resident of Now Pora Bara, Shopian and a juvenile in conflict with the law. According to police, the duo was in contact with the ex- of Police, who joined militant ranks in 2017 and acted as a of the terrorist outfit.

Acting on specific inputs that a Hizb-ul Mujahideen militant has procured a sophisticated weapon and is about to join the ranks of the terrorist outfit as an active militant, police sent two of its officials to Shopian. Subsequently, a joint operation was conducted with the help of and a trap was laid to nab the duo.

According to the Police, militants prefer procuring sophisticated small firearms for targeted killings from the Delhi-NCR region as the same are difficult to arrange in

A case under relevant section of law has been registered at Station.

