ITC reports net profit of Rs 3,482 crore in Q4 FY19

said on Monday that its cigarettes and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment pushed up the net profit to Rs 3,482 crore during January to March quarter of 2018-19.

In the corresponding period of previous fiscal, it had reported a net profit of Rs 2,933 crore.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 12,946 crore in Q4 FY 19 as against Rs 11,330 crore in Q4 of FY 18.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 5.75 per ordinary share for 2018-19.

The company also appointed as the in place of Yogi Deveshwar, who passed away on Saturday.

During the entire financial year 2018-19, ITC had a net profit was Rs 12,464 crore on a total income of Rs 48,267 crore.

Cigarettes and FMCG segment contributed Rs 33,218 crore to the total income. The volume of agri businesses was Rs 9,396 crore, paperboards, paper and paper packaging Rs 5,860 crore and hotels Rs 1,665 crore.

