Somany Ceramics revamped its mobile application and website

Having established itself as a notable in the Indian Industry, Somany Ceramics remains committed to being at the forefront of technology and offering an unrivalled experience to its customers.

To ensure this, Somany Ceramics launched a renewed mobile application for iOS and users as well as a website which offers an intuitive user interface, instant updates, faster navigation and improved search reflecting the company's constant endeavour to invent and innovate.

Among the diverse new functionalities, the Somany app is a 'one-stop store' for the users which includes all necessary information linked to tiles, sanitaryware and bath fittings and all other

The enhanced App is devised to refine the user's experience and allow an easier, faster and more intuitive access to all the updated product references. With brand-new design, advanced and simpler navigation, the upgraded app offers all the requisite information at just 'one tap'. Whether you browse the app for insights, inspiration or aspiration, it will certainly serve you with every decor need.

On the other hand, the completely revamped Somany website features a streamlined and simplified design with improved functionality, allowing customers to see the full product portfolio that Somany offers. Delivering a fully responsive experience, the new website gives users a seamless transition from desktop to mobile browsing.

This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and features that offer a more comprehensive understanding of the company's products and services, accomplishments, events as well as industry's development and news.

"The renewed Somany website and the app boasts of a clean design as well as an intuitive and consistent functionality that makes it easier for the consumer to get access to the information most relevant to them. Our consumers can now enjoy an experience that is easy to navigate, and more user-friendly. With this endeavour, we are confident that the consumers, trade and our channel partners will appreciate our efforts of simplifying the user journeys on our mobile app and website", said Charu Malhotra, Head Marketing, Somany Ceramics Limited.

"Loaded with intelligence and aesthetics, the Somany app, as well as the website, provides comprehensive product details and unmatched experience across our trade channel and the consumers alike. This is a true testament to our commitment of providing the best in class to our customers to make their home renovation journey a true delight!" she added.

