3000 police personnel search for 40 Maoists in eastern Telangana
J-K: 15 injured in road mishap in Poonch

At least 15 people were injured after their bus met with an accident at Islamabad Road, near Shahpur in Poonch earlier in the day.

District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav told ANI that as per initial information received, the accident happened due to the negligence of the driver.

All injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where the condition of one passenger is seriously injured while the condition of rest is said to be stable.

"We are being told that it happened due to the driver's negligence. One of them is seriously injured, rest are stable," Yadav said.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 23:19 IST

