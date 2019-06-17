J-K: 15 injured in road mishap in Poonch

-
ALSO READ
Cross-LoC bus service from Poonch to Rawalkot suspended for today
Weekly cross-LoC bus service from Poonch to Rawalakot in PoK resumes
Schools, colleges near border to remain closed, situation being reviewed: DM Poonch
6 kg poppy straw seized in J&K's Poonch
J-K: Pakistan violates cease fire in Poonch
-
At least 15 people were injured after their bus met with an accident at Islamabad Road, near Shahpur in Poonch earlier in the day.
District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav told ANI that as per initial information received, the accident happened due to the negligence of the driver.
All injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where the condition of one passenger is seriously injured while the condition of rest is said to be stable.
"We are being told that it happened due to the driver's negligence. One of them is seriously injured, rest are stable," Yadav said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU