J-K: 15 injured in road mishap in Poonch

At least 15 people were injured after their bus met with an accident at Road, near in earlier in the day.

told ANI that as per initial information received, the accident happened due to the negligence of the

All injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where the condition of one passenger is seriously injured while the condition of rest is said to be stable.

"We are being told that it happened due to the driver's negligence. One of them is seriously injured, rest are stable," Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)