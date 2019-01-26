J-K encounter: 2 terrorist neutralised

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday morning.
The joint operation currently underway is being carried out by 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Srinagar Police at the encounter site in Konmoh area here .
The encounter comes on the day when India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
