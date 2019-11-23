J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderban sector

-
ALSO READ
Pak Army alleges Indian troops used cluster ammunition along LoC, Indian Army rejects claim
Indian Army pays tributes to soldiers killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Pak Army raises white flag at LoC to recover bodies of its Punjabi soldiers killed by Indian Army
Indian Army asks Pak military to take possession of bodies of its personnel
Indian Army questions Pak Army on targeting civilians in ceasefire violation
-
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
AT about 11:30 AM today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the Sunderbani sector.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU