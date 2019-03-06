Hyderabad police busts fake job racket, arrests 1 for cheating unemployed youth

JUST IN
Hyderabad police busts fake job consultancy racket, arrests 2, seizes 15 Indian passport
ANI 

The Commissioner's Task Force, Central Zone Team Hyderabad police busted a fake job racket on Tuesday and arrested one person for cheating unemployed youth on the pretext of providing jobs in 'Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam' (TTD), 'Yadagirigutta devasthanam' and 'Singareni Collieries Company Limited'.

The accused identified as Perumalla Ramesh minted lakhs of rupees from the unemployed youth. He used to cheat unemployed by assuring them jobs for the post of data operators, store operators, multi-tasking staff and attendants.

Three cases have been registered against Perumalla Ramesh so far in various police stations of Hyderabad and Karimnagar.

The accused was handed over to SHO Bowenpally Police Station for further investigation.

March 06 2019

