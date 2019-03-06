Hyderabad police busts fake job racket, arrests 1 for cheating unemployed youth

The Commissioner's Task Force, police busted a fake job racket on Tuesday and arrested one person for cheating unemployed youth on the pretext of providing jobs in ' Devasthanam' (TTD), 'Yadagirigutta devasthanam' and ' Collieries Company Limited'.

The accused identified as Perumalla Ramesh minted lakhs of rupees from the unemployed youth. He used to cheat unemployed by assuring them jobs for the post of data operators, store operators, multi-tasking staff and attendants.

Three cases have been registered against Perumalla Ramesh so far in various police stations of and

The accused was handed over to for further investigation.

