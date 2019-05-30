Jail authorities introduce 'Freedom Prison Bazaar' for inmates

In an initiative to make prisoners self-employed, jail authorities of Central on Thursday introduced a 'Freedom Bazaar' where products manufactured and prepared by inmates are purchased by the visitors.

Vaidhyanathan, a consumer, said, "I get almost all the essential items from here at a reasonable cost. It is a good initiative as the inmates get a chance to manufacture and sell They also provide tea and coffee to visitors."

Another visitor, said, "Blankets, oil, soap powder, coconut oil, bakery items, items, bags, mineral water bottles, etc. are available here. With this initiative, it will help the prisoners to divert their mind as it will keep them occupied."

She further said, "It is a good step taken by the jail authorities towards creating job opportunities for the prisoners. This will motivate the inmates to remain productive."

Besides, the inmates who are engaged in the Bazaar are also given a monthly salary which can be sent to their families or close friends.

