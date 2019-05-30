Jail authorities introduce 'Freedom Prison Bazaar' for inmates

-
In an initiative to make prisoners self-employed, jail authorities of Coimbatore Central Prison on Thursday introduced a 'Freedom Prison Bazaar' where products manufactured and food prepared by inmates are purchased by the visitors.
Vaidhyanathan, a consumer, said, "I get almost all the essential items from here at a reasonable cost. It is a good initiative as the inmates get a chance to manufacture and sell good quality products. They also provide tea and coffee to visitors."
Another visitor, Poornima said, "Blankets, oil, soap powder, coconut oil, bakery items, food items, bags, mineral water bottles, etc. are available here. With this initiative, it will help the prisoners to divert their mind as it will keep them occupied."
She further said, "It is a good step taken by the jail authorities towards creating job opportunities for the prisoners. This will motivate the inmates to remain productive."
Besides, the inmates who are engaged in the Prison Bazaar are also given a monthly salary which can be sent to their families or close friends.
