Upset over fiancee's death, Yemen national commits suicide in Hyderabad

A 25-year-old allegedly committed suicide at his house located in Paramount hills, Chowki in the limits of police station here.

The deceased, identified as Attas Ali, pursuing higher studies in was depressed over the death of his fiancee due to cancer.

According to the police, Ali was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Wednesday and a suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The victim's body was shifted to for post mortem. However, a case has been registered, informed the police.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

