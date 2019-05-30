Several BJP leaders confirm to have got 'calls' from Amit Shah, PMO

As the new Union is set to be sworn in today evening, several BJP leaders have confirmed that they have received calls from and (PMO) urging them to meet at his official residence - 7, and be 'present' during the oath-taking ceremony.

It is believed that these leaders will be sworn in as the ministers in the new government.

Prakash Javadekar, Santosh Gangwar, Niranjan Jyoti, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and are among several other leaders who received the call so far.

handled several key portfolios including and in the first headed by Modi.

Reacting to the reports that he will be made the of the Lok Sabha, said: "I cannot become the after becoming a Someone else will get that post. I will carry out whatever responsibility will be given to me."

Gangwar was of State (Independent Charge) of in the first term of

Former Uttarakhand too confirmed that had called him and told him to be 'present' during the oath-taking ceremony.

"I received a phone call from Ji. He asked me to be present for the meeting with the today evening. He also asked me to be present at the oath ceremony," Nishank said while talking to ANI.

also 'thanked' the for including her in his team.

"I have received a phone call from the I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for including me in his team," she said.

also thanked the for showing their 'trust' in him.

"I thank the PM and for showing their trust in me. I thank them on behalf of the people of Bikaner. The PM's vision will be significant for He had said that we want to remove our tag of developing nation and make a developed nation," he said.

Newly elected from Raiganj, West Bengal, Debasree Choudhary said that she was expecting the 'call.'

"I am feeling very good. I was expecting the phone call. Upcoming assembly election will be one-sided because TMC will not exist. Their MLAs and councillors are joining the BJP. TMC will not be able to do anything in next election. BJP will form the government. We will finish them in 5-6 months," she said.

BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, DV Sadananda Gowda, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Giriraj Singh, and will be sworn-in as ministers in the second government headed by Modi this evening.

Gadkari held the portfolio of Road Transport and Highways in Modi's first government and retained his Nagpur Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded elections.

In the last government, Pradhan, a member of Rajya Sabha, was Minister of Petroleum and and Gowda was Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation while Badal was Minister of

Naqvi, also a member, was Minister for Minority Affairs whereas was for Heavy Industries and was for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the last NDA government.

Before taking the oath of office, the prospective ministers will meet with Prime Minister Modi at his official residence over tea at 4:30 pm, sources said.

Speaking to ANI here, Gowda said: "I received a call from Amit Shah. He said that I should be at the home of the Prime Minister at 5 pm and at Rashtrapati Bhawan during the swearing-in ceremony at pm."

"At 5 pm, the Prime Minister will have tea with his Cabinet and other ministerial colleagues. Then we will go to the to take the oath," he said.

Modi, along with his Council of Ministers, will take oath as the 15th the Prime Minister of at pm in the forecourt of the

will administer the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Among foreign dignitaries, President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, President of Myanmar U Win Myint, Prime Minister of Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, and Thailand's have already arrived here for attending Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

The President of will also be present at the event. Several overseas friends of the BJP from 15 countries including the US, Australia, Germany, and the UK have also come to attend Modi's swearing in ceremony.

