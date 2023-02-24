Jaipur Declaration adopted at World Security Congress organized by Railways

The 18th UIC World Security Congress, jointly organized by the Railway Protection Force(RPF) and the International Union of (UIC), concluded on Thursday with the adoption of the Jaipur Declaration by the attendees, said a press release.

The conference brought together experts, stakeholders, and delegates from around the world to discuss the latest developments and best practices in railway security, focusing on the theme of "Railway Security Strategy: Responses and Vision for Future", added the press release.

The final day of the conference saw the valedictory address given by Pankaj Kumar Singh, Deputy Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of India.

He complimented the role of UIC and its Security Platform for bringing together all stakeholders to develop solutions for emerging security threats. He highlighted the exceptional role played by the Railway Protection Force towards enhancing passenger security in India through various initiatives such as Operation Nanhe Farishte for the rescue of children and Operation AAHT for rescuing women and children from the clutches of traffickers.

He called for adoption of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence 5G, IoT among others to develop comprehensive solutions for Railway Security that covers all aspects of the railway system, including infrastructure, operations, and passenger experience.

Sanjay Chander, Director General, who has taken over as the Chairman of UIC Security Platform from July 2022 to July 2024 read out the "Jaipur declaration" outlining an actionable agenda for UIC to explore innovative approaches that can help global Railway organizations achieve their long-term goal of safety and security.

The declaration highlighted the commitment of UIC to provide a more safe and secure rail network across the globe, by fully activating the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and African regional assemblies by 2025.

The final day of the conference started with a session on "Update on UIC Security Division activities," which included a presentation on the working groups, a workshop on the security hub, and the next steps of the security platform. Marie-Helene Bonneau, Head of the Security Division, UIC, and Daria Kardel, Senior Advisor, Security Division, UIC, updated the delegates.

They highlighted the critical role envisaged for the UIC security platform in the future and stressed the key role of the Railway Protection Force in developing solutions to address international security threats.

The mandate of the Crisis Management Working Group chaired by PKP Railway, Poland represented by Jerzy Trocha and co-chaired by the Railway Protection Force, India represented by Munawar Khursheed, Inspector General, was also explained.

An innovative approach, which was repeated after the last World Security Congress in Warsaw, Poland, involved holding a survey on the issues deliberated in all four sessions. The survey was taken among the delegates who attended the Congress at Jaipur, India and others who participated virtually online on the user-friendly Slido platform. The Questionnaires sought the views and opinions of all the participants on various aspects of security on stations, trains and other vital installations of the system.

The UIC World Security Congress has been a resounding success, bringing together industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from countries around the world to share their knowledge and expertise in the field of railway security.

The UIC (Union International Des Chemins) or International Union of Railways established in 1922 is headquartered in Paris. It is the worldwide professional association representing the railway sector for research, development & promotion of rail transport.

Members are invited to take a proactive role in the UIC working groups and assemblies where the railways' position on regional/worldwide issues is shaped. Active participation in the working groups is a unique opportunity to voice opinions and benefit from the weight of the railway sector at a coordinated worldwide level. The Security Platform of UIC is empowered to develop and formulate analysis and policy positions on behalf of the global rail sector in matters relating to the security of persons, property and installations.

