Business Standard

Bihar: Railway track illegally sold to scrap dealer; 2 RPF staff suspended

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been suspended after a scrap scam case of a missing railway track came to the fore in Samastipur Railway Division of Bihar

Topics
Bihar | Railways  | RPF

ANI 

Patna, Railway Track

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been suspended after a scrap scam case of a missing railway track came to the fore in Samastipur Railway Division of Bihar.

As per information, the railway scrap worth crores were sold to the scrap dealer in connivance of the RPF personnel.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Samastipur Railway Division, Ashok Agarwal said, "A departmental-level inquiry committee has been formed for investigation. Two personnel have been suspended with immediate effect including Jhanjharpur RPF outpost in-charge Srinivas of Railway Division and Jamadar Mukesh Kumar Singh of Madhubani for not informing the department about the case on time".

DRM Aggarwal further added, "It has been reported that a scrap of the railway line was sold to the the scrap dealer in connivance of the RPF without auctioning it. There seems to be a stir in the railway department regarding the matter."

The railway line was laid from Pandaul station of Samastipur Railway Division to Lohat Sugar Mill which was closed for a long time.

The whole matter is being investigated by the team of Darbhanga RPF Post and Railway Vigilance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:34 IST

