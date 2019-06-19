Ceresi Lanester had a miscarriage in deleted 'GoT' Scene: Lena Headey

It's been a while since the popular series "Game of Thrones" concluded, but recently made a shocking revelation to the fans.

The who played Cersei Lannister in the popular series disclosed that a deleted 'GoT' scene featured Ceresi having a miscarriage.

Headey revealed that her character's last scene, where Cersei and her twin-brother-slash-lover die holding each other as the Red Keep crumbles around them, almost featured her having a miscarriage. She said this during a recent comic book convention in

"We shot a scene that never made it into season seven, which was where I lose the baby. And it was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei, and it never made it in," People quoted her as saying.

While talking about her characters dead scene in the insanely popular show, Headey had earlier said that she is disappointed with how the show ended, especially her character. The stated that she wished for a better ending for her character Cersei than the one she

"I will say I wanted a better death. Obviously, you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb," she told E Online.

After an outstanding 8-year-long journey, the final season of the show concluded on 19th May. Cersei was one of the pivotal characters who were associated with the series from the very first episode which aired on back in 2011 till the very last season.

