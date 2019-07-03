Jessie J shares adorable pictures with boyfriend Channing Tatum

American singer Jessica Ellen Cornish, popularly known as Jessie J, shared pictures on social media cozying up with boyfriend Channing Tatum.

According to Us Weekly, the singer shared three pictures with her 39-year-old boyfriend on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The first click showed the duo sitting together with the 'Magic Mike' star's hand resting on his girlfriend's leg as they posed together. The 31-year-old 'Flashlight' singer drew a red heart around the picture.

While in the second picture, the singer showed off her naughty side by making funny faces while Tatum just smiled.

The adorable clicks of the couple will surely melt your heart. The pair had posted some NSFW references to their relationship in the past. In May, Tatum posted a fully nude picture of himself after he "lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish".

The couple were seen spending time together ahead of Jessie's summer tour dates, which are set to kick off with her appearance at the 2019 Neversea Festival in Romania on Saturday.

Us Weekly confirmed in October that the actor was dating the "Price Tag" singer. But the news of their hook up came five months after Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation in April 2018 and called off their nine-year marriage.

Dewan, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with Tatum, has been in a relationship with actor Steve Kazee since October, post her divorce.

