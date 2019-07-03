Upbeat dance number from 'Arjun Patiala' out!

After entertaining the audience with a peppy track 'Main Deewana Tera,' actor Kriti Sanon has now released a new dance number 'Crazy Habibi v/s Decent Munda' from her upcoming flick "Arjun Patiala" on Wednesday.

The upbeat song is all about Diljit Dosanjh character Arjun Patiala being all praises for Sunny Leone for her mesmerising looks.

The foot-tapping song with its upbeat Arabic music has just the perfect amount of desi twist to make it a party jam.

Set in a club, the two-minute four-second party song starts with 'Baby doll' star showing some groovy moves in a neon green crop top and black afghani bottoms.

Soon after that, the song's star cast, along with Varun Sharma takes a grand entry into the club on a silver convertible car.

While Sunny is stealing the show with her dancing moves, Diljit's charming expressions are priceless.

The 'Heropanti' actor shared the trailer of the new song on her Twitter handle.

The upbeat song, sung by Guru Randhawa, has been composed by Sachin - Jigar.

The trailer of the film directed by Rohit Jugraj which was released earlier this month showcased actors Seema Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ronit Roy in a never seen before avatar.

'Arjun Patiala' is Diljit's second stint in Bollywood as a cop after 'Udta Punjab.'

Co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijanof Maddock Films, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 26.

Diljit will be next seen in 'Good News' along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

