Katharine McPhee: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner are "just 2 yachts over" on honeymoon

It's a small world after all! Just days after American actor Katharine McPhee tied the knot with musician David Foster, the newlyweds continued their celebrations with a honeymoon in Southern Europe, just "two yachts over" from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

While McPhee and Foster may have expected a few paparazzi run-ins, they probably weren't expecting to see another Hollywood couple celebrating their honeymoon.

On Tuesday, while enjoying her honeymoon with Foster, McPhee noticed a "pack of paps" following her. She opened up about the incident on Twitter, writing, "To the pack of paps stalking me while I'm in the middle of the ocean in Europe -- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over. Please focus on what truly matters."

McPhee, who has already changed her name on social media to Katharine Foster, shared a glimpse of her romantic trip with the musician on Sunday when she posted a still of the two spending time together while enjoying a meal at an Italian restaurant located on the Amalfi coast.

During a boat ride earlier in the day, she also shared a clip of the pair's picturesque surroundings while the classic love song 'That's Amore' can be heard playing in the background.

Both Foster and McPhee gave fans a sneak peek of their special day, including the gorgeous dress the bride walked down the aisle in. On Saturday, Foster shared a beyond adorable still that appeared to be taken after the couple got hitched. In the photo, McPhee can be seen riding in a car while wearing her custom Zac Posen wedding gown and looking lovingly at her husband.

McPhee and Foster tied the knot in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where they were joined by nearly 150 guests, including designer Posen, as well as close friends and family, reported People.

All of Foster's children were present for their father's special day, including his eldest daughter Amy, who recently revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy operation.

This is the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, and Linda Thompson. Meanwhile, McPhee was previously married to her 'Scorpion' co-star Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Jonas and Turner got hitched at a chateau in France on Saturday after first tying the knot in Las Vegas on May 1.

