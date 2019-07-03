Lindsay Lohan is searching for great projects to make a perfect comeback

It seems that Hollywood actor Lindsay Lohan is searching for projects which can mark as a great comeback for the actor on the big screen.

According to E-News, the actor feels that the recent MTV reality shows are not good enough for her to make a comeback on the silver screen.

Ahead of the first season of the show's premiere, the actor told E! News that she'd been hesitant to get back to the world of reality TV again. The actor did her first endeavour, Lindsay for Oprah Winfrey's OWN network came and went in 2014 with little fanfare. However, she seemed hopeful that she'd perhaps found something that had legs.

According to a Page Six report, "There was a renewal idea that producers of the MTV show hoped that it would perk up for a second season. It would be turned into a show about Lindsay and [her mother] Dina and [sister] Ali, [but] that wasn't going to happen."

But as per the source of the outlet, they said that the script did not have "enough drama."

One of the insiders from MTV said, "They wanted 'breakdowns.' That's not where [Lohan] is at with her life anymore. Their personal business doesn't need to be aired on television; it's already in the papers anyway."

While reps for MTV continue to have no comment on the show's future, a source close to production told E! News in June that the network was looking to "rework some things" and "try and salvage" the show when they ran into creative differences.

The actor who is currently looking after her Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club said that her fans are hoping and suspecting that the chance of featuring on the reality show can be a good opportunity for the singer, as they thought that she was counting on this to finally let the world see how far she'd come while operating on her own terms.

But in a statement provided to E! News via the representative of the singer Lohan said, "The show was moving into a new direction, perhaps not enough drama in my life for reality TV formula (as that's not where I am in my life) the drama. And as far as the club is involved, we are simply moving the focus to a brand new and exciting location in Athens and also a new location and partnership to be announced in Mykonos. It's all positive."

Meanwhile, the actor said that she had some great projects in the pipeline which is a good way to make a comeback on the big screen.

"I'm attached to a movie that I'm producing called Frame that will shoot in Saudi Arabia, which is a really interesting story about an American girl photographer who moves to teach a class in Saudi Arabia. We're raising the financing for that. I bought a book called The Honeymoon. We'll turn that into either a series or film. I don't know yet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)