JNU protest: 100 students detained; police denies lathi-charge allegations

Around 100 students were detained for allegedly 'showing aggressive defiance' to the directions of the police during their protest on Monday.

Thousands of JNU students today started their protest march towards the Parliament demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands.

"They (students) were effectively stopped and contained at Safdarjung Tomb near Jorbagh, at the border of the New Delhi District. However, some agitated groups still attempted to forcibly break the barricades again and had to be pushed back by the police staff. Around 100 students were detained for showing aggressive defiance to the directions of the police," an official police release of said.

also denied allegations of lathi-charge levelled by some students during the protest.

"The staff acted with restraint all along and, despite continued defiance by some groups of students, methods of persuasion were resorted to, and there was no use of water cannons, tear gas shells or lathi-charge at any stage of the protest," read the release.

Apart from 10 companies of CAPF, around 800 personnel were deployed to handle the protest and ensure the maintenance of law and order, it said.

In the wake of the protest, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed Jorbagh, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg temporarily. However, the services resumed later.