JNUSU polls: RJD all set to jump into fray

Tthe Rashtriya (RJD) is planning to fight in the University Students' Union election for the first time this year, according to sources.

Party sources revealed that after a discussion, former of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav and decided to contest the student election, as according to them, the party has support of the youth.

It also said, both the leaders, who are currently in the capital, have stamped the name of Jayant Kumar as the student leader candidate. They are likely to name of the candidate very soon.

Sources further revealed, a discussion is likely to take place between the leader and the Member of Parliaments (MP) on Monday night.

The JNUSU elections of this year are scheduled to be held on September 14. Left candidate won the president's post in 2017, defeating Nidhi Tripathi of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by 464 votes.

