In 'Bharat' Salman, Katrina revive 80s vibe with 'Aithey Aa' song

'Aithey Aa', the newly released track in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' channels the 80s vibe. Set in 1983 just after India won the cricket World Cup it features the actor dancing to the beats of bhangra and romancing Katrina Kaif.
Salman Khan on Thursday shared the song on his Twitter and wrote "Shaadi waala Desi gaana for this electronic zamana. Aithey Aa Song OUT NOW."
The actor is seen shaking a leg with Sunil Grover.
The music video shows Katrina Kaif sashaying in a pink sari with her hair loosely braided.
The two-minute twelve-second song is set at a wedding where Katrina dances to the tunes of Punjabi music with an electronic twist.
Salman Khan is seen in a black shirt sporting sunglasses and a pencil moustache. He also flaunts his slow yet striking dance movements.
The song also conveys a banter between the duo and has been sung Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan and Kamaal Khan and the music is given by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.
'Bharat' is spread over a span of 46 years from 1964 to 2010 where Salman Khan will be seen in different avatars.
The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.
Katrina Kaif plays the female protagonist in the film which also features Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Jackie Shroff is essaying the role of Salman's father.
This is the third time that Salman has teamed up with Zafar after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.
The film is set for a June 5 release on Eid.
